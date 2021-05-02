Companies

Creative Associates International of Chevy Chase appointed Benjamin Feit chief business development officer.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment of the District appointed Jordan Silberman general manager of Capital One Arena.

National Geographic Society of the District appointed Dr. Ian Miller chief science & innovation officer.

Associations and nonprofits

Center for Evaluation Innovation of the District appointed Dr. Chera Reid co-executive director.

International Campaign for Tibet of the District appointed Franz Matzner director of government relations.

The Iraqi Children Foundation of Falls Church appointed Grant Felgenhauer chairman of the board of directors.

Islamic Relief USA of Alexandria appointed Kara Brunson communications and media relations manager.

Real Estate

Cleat Design + Build of Alexandria appointed Eric Frantz partner.

Washington Property Company of Bethesda appointed Robert Akines vice president of development.

Law and lobbying

Arent Fox of the District appointed David Tafuri partner.

Berkeley Research Group of the District appointed Deb Bonosconi managing director.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Wendy Taylor chief marketing and business development officer.

Dykema of the District appointed James M. Burns member.

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed David Bonser managing partner.

Holland & Knight of the District appointed Luisella Perri partner.

K&L Gates of the District appointed Ruta Skucas partner.

McGuireWoods of the District appointed Farnaz F. Thomson partner.

Morrison & Foersterof the District appointed David J. Shaw partner.

