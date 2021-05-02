International Campaign for Tibet of the District appointed Franz Matzner director of government relations.
The Iraqi Children Foundation of Falls Church appointed Grant Felgenhauer chairman of the board of directors.
Islamic Relief USA of Alexandria appointed Kara Brunson communications and media relations manager.
Real Estate
Cleat Design + Build of Alexandria appointed Eric Frantz partner.
Washington Property Company of Bethesda appointed Robert Akines vice president of development.
Law and lobbying
Arent Fox of the District appointed David Tafuri partner.
Berkeley Research Group of the District appointed Deb Bonosconi managing director.
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Wendy Taylor chief marketing and business development officer.
Dykema of the District appointed James M. Burns member.
Hogan Lovells of the District appointed David Bonser managing partner.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Luisella Perri partner.
K&L Gates of the District appointed Ruta Skucas partner.
McGuireWoods of the District appointed Farnaz F. Thomson partner.
Morrison & Foersterof the District appointed David J. Shaw partner.
Appointments