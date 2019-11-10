Companies

Bricata of Columbia appointed Andre Ludwig chief product officer and Jason Moore vice president of sales.

QOMPLX of Reston appointed Andrew Jaquith chief information security officer and general manager of the company’s cyber-business unit.

Law and lobbying

Bose Public Affairs Group of the District appointed Ellen Fern managing director of federal relations.

Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Paul Joseph of counsel.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Tyler Brown, Eric Greig, Inge Osman and Amy Rigdon partners and Dean Baxtresser, Marissa Boynton, Christopher Cronin, Elizabeth More, Rohith Parasuraman and Anna Rathbun counsels.

Associations and nonprofits

United Way of the National Capital Area appointed Dirk Butler vice president of community impact and engagement.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.

Appointments

AD
AD