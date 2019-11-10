Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Paul Joseph of counsel.
Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Tyler Brown, Eric Greig, Inge Osman and Amy Rigdon partners and Dean Baxtresser, Marissa Boynton, Christopher Cronin, Elizabeth More, Rohith Parasuraman and Anna Rathbun counsels.
Associations and nonprofits
United Way of the National Capital Area appointed Dirk Butler vice president of community impact and engagement.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.
AD
AD