Finance
Sandy Spring Bank of Olney appointed Carol Richardson division executive for personal and business banking.
Law and lobbying
Baker Donelson of the District appointed Andrew Hurst shareholder.
Blankingship & Keith of Fairfax appointed Ian McElhaney associate.
Butzel Long of the District appointed Shaun Gregory associate attorney.
Foley Lardner of the District appointed William Ball public affairs director in the firm’s government solutions practice group.
Lowenstein Sandler of the District appointed Mark Schamel partner in the firm’s white-collar criminal defense group.
Michael Best of the District appointed Desmond Hunte senior director of operations.
Monument Advocacy of the District appointed Lawrence Duncan III partner.
Rimon Law of the District appointed Mark Heilbrun partner.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.