Companies

Ruppert Landscape of Laytonsville appointed Cid Wilson and John C. Wagner board members.

Microsoft of the District appointed Kinney Zalesne general manager for responsible growth strategy.

Associations and nonprofits

National Pharmaceutical Council of the District appointed Mike Ryan board chair.

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America appointed Lewis Hsu chief medical officer and JaKela Walker board chair.

Finance

Sandy Spring Bank of Olney appointed Carol Richardson division executive for personal and business banking.

Law and lobbying

Baker Donelson of the District appointed Andrew Hurst shareholder.

Blankingship & Keith of Fairfax appointed Ian McElhaney associate.

Butzel Long of the District appointed Shaun Gregory associate attorney.

Foley Lardner of the District appointed William Ball public affairs director in the firm’s government solutions practice group.

Lowenstein Sandler of the District appointed Mark Schamel partner in the firm’s white-collar criminal defense group.

Michael Best of the District appointed Desmond Hunte senior director of operations.

Monument Advocacy of the District appointed Lawrence Duncan III partner.

Rimon Law of the District appointed Mark Heilbrun partner.

