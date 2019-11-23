Becker of the District appointed Anthony Bedell senior corporate and government relations director.
District Policy Group appointed Jennifer Taylor McBride special adviser, Ian Rockwell government relations manager and Nate Bolin advisory board member.
Gibson Dunn of the District appointed Evan D’Amico partner.
Hirschler of Tysons appointed David Hannah partner.
Kelley Drye & Warren appointed Dana Rosenfeld managing partner.
McGuireWoods appointed Edwin Childs Jr. and Nicholas SanFilippo partners.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Michael Edney partner and chair of the firm’s regulatory litigation practice.
