November 29, 2020 at 11:38 AM ESTLaw and lobbyingHirschler Law Group of Fredericksburg appointed Lewis Rhoads partner.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightMayer Brown of the District appointed Christina Thomas partner.Stroock of the District appointed Shannon Reaves partner.Weil of the District appointed Vadim Brusser counsel in the firm’s antitrust and competition.Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.Appointmentscomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy