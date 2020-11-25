Law and lobbying

Hirschler Law Group of Fredericksburg appointed Lewis Rhoads partner.

Mayer Brown of the District appointed Christina Thomas partner.

Stroock of the District appointed Shannon Reaves partner.

Weil of the District appointed Vadim Brusser counsel in the firm’s antitrust and competition.

Appointments