Associations

and nonprofits

Families USA of the District appointed Matt Morrison board member.

Intelligence and National Security Alliance of Arlington appointed Suzanne Wilson Heckenberg president.

National Association of Chain Drug Stores of Arlington promoted Mary Ellen Kleiman senior vice president of state government affairs and deputy general counsel.

AD

Law and lobbying

Baker McKenzie of the District appointed Amy Greer and Valerie Mirko partners.

AD

Blankingship & Keith of Fairfax appointed Robert Scully Jr. principal.

Dykema of the District appointed Stacey McGraw member of the firm’s insurance industry group and business litigation practice.

McDermott, Will & Emery of the District appointed Laura Jehl leader of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.

AD