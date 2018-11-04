Companies

Fairmont Washington — Georgetown appointed Carrow Rasberry assistant director of catering.

Squash on Fire of the District appointed Ronny Vlassaks director of squash.

Associations and nonprofits

Children’s Guild of Prince George’s County appointed Abby Brandt principal.

Plastics Industry Association of the District appointed Patty Long chief operating officer.

Law and lobbying

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Erin Brown Jones, Katherine Putnam, Julia Thompson partners and Patrick English, Scott Jones and Timothy McCarten counsels.

Lowenstein Sandler of the District appointed Doreen Edelman partner in charge of the firm’s new global trade and policy practice.

Perkins Coie of the District appointed Valerie Dahiya partner.

Ropes & Gray of the District appointed Nathan Briggs, Matthew Rizzolo and Jeremiah Williams partners.

Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Loren Ponds member in the firm’s tax department.

Sidley Austin of the District appointed Eric McArthur partner in the firm’s Supreme Court and appellate practice.

