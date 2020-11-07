Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed John Shire co-chair of the firm’s health-care practice.
Glover Park Group of the District appointed DaNita Murray managing director of the firm’s food and agriculture practice.
Jenner & Block of the District appointed John Sobel senior specialist in the firm’s government relations practice.
Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Joseph Bargnesi, Lindsey Champlin, Victoria VanStekelenburg, Drew Wisniewski and David Penna partners; and Brett Ackerman and Stijn Van Osch counsels.
