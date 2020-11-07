Companies

Government Tactical Solutions of Vienna appointed Luke Howe chief operating officer.

Hoffmann Architects appointed Rachel Palisin director of the firm’s Virginia office.

Finance

Sandy Spring Bank appointed Carol Richardson division executive of personal and business banking.

Law and lobbying

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of the District appointed Mark Pryor shareholder in the firm’s government relations department.

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed John Shire co-chair of the firm’s health-care practice.

Glover Park Group of the District appointed DaNita Murray managing director of the firm’s food and agriculture practice.

Jenner & Block of the District appointed John Sobel senior specialist in the firm’s government relations practice.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Joseph Bargnesi, Lindsey Champlin, Victoria VanStekelenburg, Drew Wisniewski and David Penna partners; and Brett Ackerman and Stijn Van Osch counsels.

