Companies

CASI Pharmaceuticals of Rockville appointed George Chi chief financial officer.

LMI of Tysons appointed Sharon Hays senior technical fellow.

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Robert Mullins senior vice president for corporate strategy and business development and Stephanie Hill rotary and mission systems deputy executive vice president.

Tegna of McLean appointed Akin Harrison senior vice president, general counsel and secretary.

Finance

Davis Wright Tremaine of the District appointed Nancy Libin co-chair of the firm’s technology, privacy and security practice.

EJF Capital of Arlington appointed Asheel Shah senior managing director and head of real estate.

Law and lobbying

District Policy Group appointed Laura Hanen senior vice president and Elaine Vining special adviser.

Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Peter Tsirigotis shareholder.

Vogel Group of the District appointed Brian Johnson member of the firm.

Associations and nonprofits

Association of Maternal & Child Health Programs of the District appointed Jonathan Webb chief executive.

