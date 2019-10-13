Companies

ApprioHealth of the District appointed Derek Shaw president of the company’s insurance recovery division.

B.F. Saul Insurance of Bethesda appointed Lanie Raphael senior vice president.

Cresa of the District appointed Stephanie Bignon, Dustin Cho, Nikhil Gore, Kate Mitchell-Tombras, Kayleigh Scalzo, and Eric Sandberg-Zakian members of the company’s global portfolio solutions team.

Crosby Marketing Communications of Annapolis appointed Meg O’Grady executive vice president and leader of the company’s military and veterans practice.

Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown appointed Daniel Larson director of rooms.

Hoffmann Architects of Arlington appointed Andrew Pinneke business development manager for greater Washington.

Associations and nonprofits

American Anthropological Association of Arlington appointed Mahsa Javid director of development.

Construction Management Association of America of Fairfax appointed Carol Holland president of the board of directors for the national capital chapter.

Law and lobbying

Baker McKenzie of the District appointed Veleka Peeples-Dyer and Khelin Aiken partners.

Barnes & Thornburg of the District appointed E.T. “Skip” Prince and Steve Pederson leaders of the firm’s new university and professional athletics practice.

Covington & Burling of the District appointed Stephanie Bignon, Dustin Cho, Nikhil Gore, Kate Mitchell-Tombras, Kayleigh Scalzo, and Eric Sandberg-Zakian partners.

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Christopher Sweeney and Alexandra Busch members of the firm’s construction law practice.

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Chuck Loughlin partner in the firm’s antitrust, competition and economic regulation group within the firm’s global regulatory practice.

Seward & Kissel of the District appointed Robert Kurucza partner in the firm’s investment management group.

