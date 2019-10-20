Duane Morris of the District appointed Geoffrey Goodale partner in the firm’s corporate practice group.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Kristen Limarzi partner.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Gerald Morrissey partner in the firm’s maritime and trade regulation groups.
King & Spalding of the District appointed Dan Coats senior policy adviser.
Lowenstein Sandler of the District appointed Zarema Jaramillo head of the firm’s D.C. office.
Morris, Manning & Martin of the District appointed Bess Hinson, Mary Hodgins, Wyatt Kendall, Kelly Kroll, Lee Anne Sapp, Ellenor Stone, Pelham Wilder and Matt Wochok partners.
Rothwell, Figg, Ernst & Manbeck of the District appointed Caroline O’Banion marketing and business development manager.
Vinson & Elkins of the District appointed Patrick Traylor partner.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.