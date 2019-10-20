Companies

Apprio of the District appointed Erika Capobianco chief financial officer.

Riggs Washington D.C. Hotel appointed Dieter Schmitz area general manager.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Richard Slowinksi partner.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Kendra Merchant associate in the firm’s tax, benefits and private client group.

Duane Morris of the District appointed Geoffrey Goodale partner in the firm’s corporate practice group.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Kristen Limarzi partner.

Holland & Knight of the District appointed Gerald Morrissey partner in the firm’s maritime and trade regulation groups.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Dan Coats senior policy adviser.

Lowenstein Sandler of the District appointed Zarema Jaramillo head of the firm’s D.C. office.

Morris, Manning & Martin of the District appointed Bess Hinson, Mary Hodgins, Wyatt Kendall, Kelly Kroll, Lee Anne Sapp, Ellenor Stone, Pelham Wilder and Matt Wochok partners.

Rothwell, Figg, Ernst & Manbeck of the District appointed Caroline O’Banion marketing and business development manager.

Vinson & Elkins of the District appointed Patrick Traylor partner.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.

