Law and lobbying
Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Rachel Alpert counsel in the firm’s litigation and trial department and white-collar defense and investigations practice.
Mercury Public Affairs of the District appointed Ian Christopher McCaleb managing director.
Morris, Manning & Martin of the District appointed Mary Hodgkins, Kelly Kroll, and Matt Wochok partners.
Nossaman of the District appointed Christopher Carney senior policy adviser.
Rothwell, Figg, Ernst & Manbeck of the District appointed Aydin Harston and Brett Postal partners and Brian Rosenbloom shareholder.
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan of the District appointed Tatiana Sullivan member of the firm’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States team.
