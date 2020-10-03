American Academy of PAs of Alexandria appointed Lisa Gables chief executive.
Law and lobbying
Blank Rome of the District appointed Gabrielle C. Phillips associate in the firm’s real estate group.
Covington & Burling of the District appointed Stephen Bartenstein, Randy Benjenk, Stefanie Doebler, Tyler Evans, Heather Finstuen, Jared Frisch and Andrew Stanner partners.
Wiley of the District appointed Ryan Fournier partner and Bob G. Hibbert senior counsel.
