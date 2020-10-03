Associations and nonprofits

Prosperity Now of the District appointed Opal Hawkins chief financial officer and Mary-Francis Wain chief engagement officer.

American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy of the District appointed Nora Wang Esram senior director for research and Lauren Ross senior director for policy.

Catholic Charities of the District appointed Kevin Virostek board chair, John Veihmeyer vice chair, and Leila Finucane, Elizabeth Meers and Michael Williams board members.

American Academy of PAs of Alexandria appointed Lisa Gables chief executive.

Law and lobbying

Blank Rome of the District appointed Gabrielle C. Phillips associate in the firm’s real estate group.

Covington & Burling of the District appointed Stephen Bartenstein, Randy Benjenk, Stefanie Doebler, Tyler Evans, Heather Finstuen, Jared Frisch and Andrew Stanner partners.

Wiley of the District appointed Ryan Fournier partner and Bob G. Hibbert senior counsel.

