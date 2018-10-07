Associations and nonprofits

CTIA Wireless Foundation of the District appointed Dori Kreiger executive director.

Real Estate

Long & Foster appointed Christianna Pyo manager of the firm’s Alexandria/Kingstowne Centre office.

Phillips Realty Capital of Bethesda appointed Blake Kline financial analyst.

Finance

Breakout Capital Finance of McLean appointed Tim Buzby chief financial officer.

EJF Capital of Arlington appointed Asheel Shah senior managing director and head of real estate.

Washington Financial Group of McLean appointed Elena Arroyo client engagement manager and Tenelle Whitehurst client services administrator.

Law and lobbying

BakerHostetler of the District appointed Sarah (Xiaohua) Zhao partner.

Littler of the District appointed Bradford Hammock shareholder in the firm’s Workplace Policy Institute.

Rothwell, Figg, Ernst & Manbeck of the District appointed Rachel Echols, Michael Jones, Daniel McCallum and Jennifer Nock partners.

Wiley Rein of the District appointed Richard Sofield partner in the firm’s national security practice.

Companies

Capitol Concierge of Rockville appointed Misty Tieman executive vice president of development and Christopher Tieman vice president of operations.

Crowe of the District appointed Rochelle Hodes partner.

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Darren Conner president of the firm’s nationwide engineering practice.

Leo A Daly of the District appointed Leslie Shepherd leader of the federal GSA market sector and Debra Crafter small-business program manager.

MLINQS of Fairfax appointed Steve Kovalenko director of business development for relocation management of federal agency employees.

