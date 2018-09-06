Companies

Home On Cameron of Alexandria appointed Emily Bishop principal designer.

JBG Smith Properties of Chevy Chase appointed Carey Goldberg executive vice president for human resources and inclusion.

LMI of Tysons appointed Bradford Karony director of national security operations.

Ruppert Landscape of Laytonsville appointed Josh Nichols regional snow manager.

Associations and nonprofits

Biden Foundation of the District appointed Brian McKeon adviser for foreign policy, Melanie Fonder Kaye communications director, Jordan Montoya policy associate for shaping foreign policy and Jacob Wellner special assistant.

National Association of Water Companies of the District appointed April Ballou vice president of legal and state regulatory policy.

Finance

Old Dominion National Bank of Tysons Corner appointed Ambrish Gupta board member.

Law and lobbying

Davis Wright Tremaine of the District appointed Douglas Litvack partner.

FisherBroyles of the District appointed Michael Russell partner.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Brian Ashin partner in the firm’s corporate, finance and investments practice.

Michael Best & Friedrich of the District appointed Stefan Passantino member of the firm’s government relations, public policy and compliance practice group.

Morrison & Foerster of Northern Virginia appointed Justin Fairfax partner in the firm’s commercial litigation/investigations and white collar groups.

Ropes & Gray of the District appointed María González Calvet partner.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Dave LesStrang principal.

