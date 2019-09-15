Companies

Quinn Evans Architects of the District appointed Robert Karow senior associate and director of technical services.

Sofitel Lafayette Square of the District appointed Veronique Stalport director of operations.

Squash On Fire of the District appointed Will Hopton executive director.

Law and lobbying

Becker of the District appointed Alfonso Lopez senior corporate and government relations consultant in the firm’s federal lobbying practice.

Dykema of the District appointed Joanne Zimolzak member.

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Mark Brennan lead innovation partner.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Zach Harmon partner in the firm’s special matters and government investigations team.

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman of the District appointed Margaret Hackbarth counsel and William Niebling senior associate.

McGlinchey Stafford of the District appointed Megan Starace Ben’Ary member of the firm’s consumer financial services litigation and commercial litigation teams.

Milbank of the District appointed Patrick Campbell partner in the firm’s transportation and space group.

Sony Music Entertainment of the District appointed Lisette Morton vice president for public policy and governmental affairs.

