Companies

B.F. Saul Insurance of Bethesda appointed Kerry Clune and Karen Randazzo senior vice presidents.

Federal Science Partners of the District appointed Mark Marin partner.

Perkins+Will of the District appointed Mike Johnson II senior interior project designer and Joshua Rubin technical director.

Savills Studley of the District appointed Ann Linstrom managing director of workplace strategy.

Ruppert Landscape of Laytonsville appointed Collin Fadrowski and Ryan Rote branch managers.

University Research of Chevy Chase appointed Jennifer Mulik vice president of program implementation for the company’s international development group.

Associations and nonprofits

American Cleaning Institute of the District appointed Rachel Collins director of education and outreach.

NHP Foundation of the District appointed Barbara Wolf vice president for philanthropy.

Society for Human Resource Management of Alexandria appointed James Banks Jr. general counsel.

Real Estate

Long & Foster appointed Mary Bowen managing broker of the company’s Falls Church/Arlington office and John Coplen managing broker of the company’s Logan Circle office.

Urban Pace of the District appointed Jennifer Felix senior sales manager.

Law and lobbying

Perkins Coie of the District appointed Stephanie Roy partner.

Sidley Austin of the District appointed Rebecca Wood partner.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Jefferson P. VanderWolk partner in the firm’s tax strategy and benefits practice.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Sara Pikofsky partner in the firm’s ERISA litigation practice and Peter Denton partner in the firm’s transportation group.

