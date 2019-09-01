Law and lobbying
Arent Fox of the District appointed Matthew Tuchband counsel.
Baker Donelson of the District appointed Robin Teskin, Kenneth Kalafus and Gretchen Jackson shareholders.
Seward & Kissel of the District appointed Christopher Carlson counsel in the firm’s investment management group.
University of Kansas appointed Jack Cline associate vice chancellor for federal relations.
