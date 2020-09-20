Associations and nonprofits

American Wood Council of Leesburg appointed Jackson Morrill president and chief executive.

Real Estate

Long & Foster Real Estate of the District appointed Michael Ubertini director of partnerships and growth.

Law and lobbying

JAMS of the District appointed Kim Keenan arbitrator and mediator.

Kilpatrick Townsend of the District appointed Sonia Baldia partner on the firm’s technology, privacy and cybersecurity team.

Linchpin Strategies of the District appointed Suzi Plasencia policy adviser.

Companies

Accenture Federal Services of Arlington appointed Christopher Copeland chief technology officer and Kyle Michl chief innovation officer.

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Jay Harper vice president and business development director in the firm’s federal group.

Electrosoft of Reston appointed Teena Lavu vice president of civilian programs.

Van Eperen of Rockville appointed Jess Burnside account executive.

