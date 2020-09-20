Linchpin Strategies of the District appointed Suzi Plasencia policy adviser.
Companies
Accenture Federal Services of Arlington appointed Christopher Copeland chief technology officer and Kyle Michl chief innovation officer.
Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Jay Harper vice president and business development director in the firm’s federal group.
Electrosoft of Reston appointed Teena Lavu vice president of civilian programs.
Van Eperen of Rockville appointed Jess Burnside account executive.
