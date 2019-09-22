Companies

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Larry Melton Jr. board member.

General Dynamics of Reston appointed Kevin Graney president of the company’s Electric Boat submarine division and David Carver president of the company’s NASSCO shipbuilding division.

Hoffmann Architects of Arlington appointed J. Christopher Clements staff architect.

Presidential Healthcare Center of the District appointed Maureen Elting senior consultant in its executive health-care practice.

Associations and nonprofits

Community Foundation of Howard County appointed Jim Sanders board member.

Finance

Sandy Spring Bank of Olney appointed Aaron Kaslow executive vice president and general counsel.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Jane Lucas counsel.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Anne Donohue of counsel.

Dickinson Wright of the District appointed Charles Spies member.

Dykema of the District appointed Joanne Zimolzak member.

Faegre Baker Daniels of the District appointed Heili Kim partner in the firm’s product liability and environmental practice group.

Glover Park Group of the District appointed Megan Moore vice president.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Ed Holzwanger partner with the firm’s labor and employment team and Sumon Dantiki partner in the firm’s special matters/government investigations team.

Mayer Brown of the District appointed Marlon Paz partner.

O’Melveny of the District appointed John Dermody counsel.

Venable of the District appointed Emily Strunk counsel in the firm’s regulatory practice.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.