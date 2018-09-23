Companies

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Steve Kuntz business unit manager for the firm’s Mid-Atlantic region transportation service line.

Project Solutions Group of Chantilly appointed Jeff Ivey vice president and chief operating officer.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Brian Frey partner.

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Michael Rivera member in the firm’s compliance and government investigations practice group.

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings of the District appointed Patrick Quigley counsel in the firm’s government contracts practice group.

Glover Park Group of the District appointed Katie Myler managing director.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Russ Ryan partner with the firm’s special matters and government investigations team.

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman of the District appointed Michael Rossetti and Ian Shavitz partners.

ML Strategies of the District appointed Aaron Josephson senior director.

MLINQS of Fairfax appointed Michael Wong vice president of operations.

Perkins Coie of the District appointed Stephanie Roy partner in the firm’s technology, transactions and privacy practice.

