Companies

Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square appointed Cristina Gospodin director of sales and marketing.

Tiny Dancers of Alexandria appointed Jonique Holcomb-Meade manager.

Associations and nonprofits

Consumer Healthcare Products Association of the District appointed Anne Marie Murphy deputy general counsel.

Entertainment Software Association of the District appointed Gina Vetere senior vice president and general counsel.

International Code Council of the District appointed Buddy Showalter senior staff engineer.

Shatterproof of the District appointed Mary Miller senior vice president for development.

Real Estate

Cresa of the District appointed Dave Metzger chief financial officer.

Law and lobbying

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed Allon Kedem partner in the firm’s appellate and Supreme Court practice.

Blank Rome of the District appointed John Clerici of counsel.

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Stephen Seeger shareholder and Jesse Keene member.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Marcella Burke partner.

Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Alex Sarria member in the firm’s government contracts counseling and litigation practice.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Michael Bromwich senior counsel in the firm’s white-collar criminal defense practice.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.