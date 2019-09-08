Companies

Nasdaq appointed Edward Knight vice chairman and John Zecca chief legal officer.

Yes& Holdings of Alexandria appointed Mike Smith senior vice president of the company’s GreenSmith PR division.

Brunswick Group of the District appointed Mike Rogers senior adviser on cybersecurity, geopolitical matters, technology, telecommunications and crisis.

Associations and nonprofits

BSA | The Software Alliance of the District appointed Kate Goodloe director of policy and Ha McNeill chief operating officer.

Oceana of the District appointed Christy Leavitt director of the organization’s plastics campaign.

Finance

Old Dominion National Bank of Tysons appointed Richard Schoen senior vice president and commercial real estate lender.

Somatus of the District appointed Jon Kunkle chief financial officer.

Law and lobbying

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Angela Humphreys and Ryan Thomas co-chairs of the firm’s health-care private equity team.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Cynthia Langelier Paine partner in the firm’s tax, benefits and private client group.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Alicia O’Brien partner in the firm’s government investigations group.

Miller & Chevalier Chartered of the District appointed Paul Leder of counsel with the firm’s litigation department.

Venable of the District appointed Grace Lee partner in the firm’s independent school practice.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati of the District appointed Steffen Johnson partner in the firm’s litigation department.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.