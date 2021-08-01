Companies

Accenture of the District appointed Robert Cresanti managing director of government relations activities in North America and head of the global government relations network.

IBM of the District appointed Brian T. Dravis partner for defense and intelligence, Troy Edgar partner for finance and supply chain transformation and Margie Graves partner and digital modernization strategist.

Associations and nonprofits

The Forum for Youth Investment of the District appointed Mishaela Durán president and chief executive officer.

Association of American Colleges and Universities of the District appointed Grante Wright director of sponsorships.

American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy appointed Amber Wood buildings program director.

Real Estate

Hoffmann Architects of Arlington appointed J. Christopher Clements senior staff architect.

Law and lobbying

Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Maria B. Earley partner.

Venable LLP of the District appointed Jennifer Reddien chief diversity and inclusion officer.

