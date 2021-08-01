Associations and nonprofits
The Forum for Youth Investment of the District appointed Mishaela Durán president and chief executive officer.
Association of American Colleges and Universities of the District appointed Grante Wright director of sponsorships.
American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy appointed Amber Wood buildings program director.
Real Estate
Hoffmann Architects of Arlington appointed J. Christopher Clements senior staff architect.
Law and lobbying
Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Maria B. Earley partner.
Venable LLP of the District appointed Jennifer Reddien chief diversity and inclusion officer.
