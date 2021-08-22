Opportunity@Work of the District appointed Kelcey Reed chief technology officer.
The American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) appointed Matthew Ceppi executive director of AASCU Consulting.
Real Estate
Dewberry appointed Lauren Hite federal marketing director and Audrey Rhoads, Heather Kircher and Caroline Whitehead federal marketing managers.
Finance
Ames & Gough of the District appointed Lauren Rhodes Martin risk management and claims specialist.
Law and lobbying
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Martin A. Bruehs partner, Rajesh C. Noronha and Gary Mangels special counsel, and James M. Turner and Ying-Hua Betty Sun senior associates.
Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Chris Climo and Will Sohn associates.
Akin Gump of the District appointed Matthew B. Berry partner.
BakerHostetler of the District appointed Matthew Elkin partner.
