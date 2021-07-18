Children’s Hospital Association of the District has appointed Leah Evangelista chief public affairs officer.
Real Estate
Washington Property Co. of Bethesda, Md. has appointed Jason Allred construction manager.
Finance
Crowe LLP of the District has appointed Jim Oleff partner in audit services.
Councilor, Buchanan and Mitchell P.C. (CBM) of Bethesda has appointed Thomas B. Bailey, Daniel Keefer, Julia Lafferty, Jane Ochsman Rowny, Aleksandr S. Seleznev and Winnie S. Yang partners.
Law and lobbying
Finsbury Glover Hering (FGH) of the District has appointed Karla Thieman partner.
ShawnCoulson LLP of the District has appointed Steven M. Oster and Cameron McBride senior counsel.
Hirschler of Tysons, Va. has appointed Henrik Haeckel partner and Siddhant “Sid” Das and Abigail Johansen associates.
Becker of the District has appointed Chris Berardini senior international and government relations director.
Quarles & Brady of the District has appointed Timothy D’Arduini partner.
McGuireWoods of Tysons, Va. has appointed Michael Dingmanas partner.
BakerHostetler of the District has appointed Alexander Reid partner.
Sidley’s Litigation of the District has appointed William Levi partner.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP of the District has appointed Candice Andalia partner.
Orrick of the District has appointed Thora Johnson partner.
McKool Smith of the District has appointed Christina Ondrick, Alan Whitehurst and Nick Matich principals.
Morrison & Foerster of the District has appointed Greg Smith and Ann Lilienthal partners.
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP of the District has appointed Steven R. Schneider partner.
Barnes & Thornburg of the District has appointed Peter Wright partner.
