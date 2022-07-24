The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Washington area appointments for July 25

July 24, 2022 at 4:41 p.m. EDT
Compressed Gas Association of McLean appointed Paul Pflieger marketing and communications director.

Laurel Historical Society appointed Denise Redmond president, Alicia Fields vice president, Robert Mignon treasurer, Melanie Dzwonchyk recording secretary and Amy Dunham corresponding secretary.

Banner Witcoff of the District appointed Mercedes Meyer shareholder.

Dawson & Associates of the District appointed Lloyd Caldwell senior adviser.

Kutak Rock of the District appointed Ken Von Schaumburg counsel.

Littler of the District appointed Eric Field shareholder.

Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Margarita Sánchez member.

Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt of Alexandria appointed Donald McPhail counsel.

Orrick of the District appointed David McGill partner.

