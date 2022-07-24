Washington area appointments for July 25

Compressed Gas Association of McLean appointed Paul Pflieger marketing and communications director.
Dawson & Associates of the District appointed Lloyd Caldwell senior adviser.
Kutak Rock of the District appointed Ken Von Schaumburg counsel.
Littler of the District appointed Eric Field shareholder.
Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Margarita Sánchez member.
Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt of Alexandria appointed Donald McPhail counsel.
Orrick of the District appointed David McGill partner.
