Companies

Pallas Ventures of the District appointed Ryan McCarthy managing director.

Associations and nonprofits

The National League for Nursing of the District appointed Michael Kristek chief operating officer; Michael Keaton deputy chief communications officer; Larry Simmons senior director of credentialing; Elaine Pickens-Hughes manager of information technology; Janet Darko deputy director of finance and benefits, and Justin Davis information technology coordinator.

Law and lobbying

Gordon & Rees of the District and Alexandria appointed Jason C. Kalkirtz senior counsel.

Murphy & McGonigle of the District appointed Elizabeth Lan Davis chair and president.

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan of the District appointed Richard Morvillo partner.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Lizzie Baird partner.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr of the District appointed Ashley Miller counsel.

Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Stacy Cline Amin partner.

