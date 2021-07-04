Law and lobbying
Gordon & Rees of the District and Alexandria appointed Jason C. Kalkirtz senior counsel.
Murphy & McGonigle of the District appointed Elizabeth Lan Davis chair and president.
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan of the District appointed Richard Morvillo partner.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Lizzie Baird partner.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr of the District appointed Ashley Miller counsel.
Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Stacy Cline Amin partner.
