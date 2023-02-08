Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $225 million.
The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.
Capri Holdings expects full-year earnings to be $6.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.56 billion.
_____
