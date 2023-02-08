Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — LONDON — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $225 million. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.84 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

Capri Holdings expects full-year earnings to be $6.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.56 billion.

