Capstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $20.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $362.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $122.2 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 billion.

