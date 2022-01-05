Michigan — where else? — presents an interesting case study. In 2014, after a Massachusetts court determined that the dealership laws in that state didn’t apply to Tesla because it never had its own dealerships, Michigan tweaked its own statute to ensure that Tesla couldn’t rely on such a loophole. Tesla filed a constitutional challenge, and in 2020 Michigan’s attorney general agreed to effectively allow the company to conduct direct sales and service via a narrow interpretation of the law. But as it became clear that other EV companies would follow Tesla’s example, Michigan legislators proposed a new law that would have effectively prevented any automakers from conducting direct sales or service in the state — except Tesla, via an artfully worded carve-out. The final twist: That carve-out was omitted when the bill passed in the House.(2)