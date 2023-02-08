The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Cardiovascular Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 8, 2023 at 6:20 p.m. EST

ST. PAUL, Minn. — ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The medical device developer posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSII

Loading...