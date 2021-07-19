Although free on bail, Ghosn’s movements were supposed to be closely monitored. An extraction team assembled by Michael Taylor, a former U.S. Army Green Beret, found weaknesses that helped them devise an audacious plan to smuggle Ghosn out of Japan. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2019, Ghosn left his rented house in Tokyo, changed clothes at a hotel, and then boarded a bullet train to Osaka. Waiting at a hotel near Kansai International Airport was a big box on wheels used for musical gear. Ghosn got into the box, was transported to the private jet terminal and onto a Bombardier Global Express plane that took him to Turkey. There, he switched planes and flew to Beirut. Only then did the rest of the world, and stunned Japanese authorities, learn about his escape. (Taylor and his son Peter were extradited to Japan from the U.S. in March and pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to help Ghosn escape; in July the elder Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison, and his son to 20 months.)