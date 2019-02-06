COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish brewer Carlsberg says its full-year 2018 net profit soared to 5.31 billion kroner ($811 million), up from 1.26 billion kroner, on strong beer sales across its major markets, boosted by unusually hot weather in western Europe and the football World Cup.

The company said Wednesday its revenue increased 3 percent to 62.5 billion kroner.

CEO Cees ‘t Hart said the Copenhagen-based group had “delivered a strong set of results for 2018.”

Carlsberg didn’t publish net income figures for the fourth quarter of 2018. It said its operating profit outlook for 2019 was “mid-single-digit percentage organic growth.”

The brewer noted organic net revenue increase in Asia and eastern Europe, adding that its key Russian market grew for the first time since 2007.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.