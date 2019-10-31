Carlsberg didn’t publish net income figures for the three-month period but reiterated its recently lifted operating profit growth outlook which was expected at around 150 million kroner ($22.3 million), up from a previous expectation of 100 million kroner.

It also said it had signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 25% of Cambrew, one of Cambodia’s largest breweries.

