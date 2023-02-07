Carlyle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $127.2 million.
The asset management firm posted revenue of $719.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.4 billion.
Carlyle shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.
