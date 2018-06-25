FILE- In this June 20, 2016, file photo, a jet skier passes in front of the Carnival Sensation cruise ship as it leaves PortMiami, in Miami Beach, Fla. Carnival reports financial results on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Lynne Sladky, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Carnival Corp. shares tumbled Monday after the cruise operator gave a weaker-than-expected outlook, citing growing fuel costs.

The stock fell $6.11, or 9.6 percent, to $57.42 in morning trading. The lackluster guidance and concern over growing costs helped drag down its peers.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. fell $3.17, or 6.1 percent, to $48.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares fell $5.12, or 4.6 percent, to $106.43.

Miami-based Carnival’s second-quarter profit jumped 48 percent to $561 million, or 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10.4 percent to $4.36 billion.

The quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations for profit of 60 cents per share and $4.33 billion in revenue.

But, the company expects profit in the third-quarter to range from $2.25 to $2.29 per share, falling well short of Wall Street expectations of $2.48 per share.

For the full year, it trimmed guidance to a range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share from a prior range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.

Carnival shares have fallen slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 3 percent. The stock has fallen slightly more than 4 percent in the last 12 months.

