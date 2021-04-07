Accenture Plc., up 94 cents to $282.57.
The consulting company bought cloud analytics company Core Compete.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., down $2.93 to $77.99.
The frozen french fry maker reported weak fiscal third-quarter profits.
Smart Global Holdings, up $5.84 to $54.55.
The chipmaker’s fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Carnival Corp., up 40 cents to $29.
The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on its first-quarter finances and bookings.
BlackBerry Ltd., down 8 cents to 8.91.
Choppy trading weighed down the cybersecurity company despite a deal with Volvo Group for use of its software.
Simply Good Foods Co., up 32 cents $31.48.
The Denver-based maker of Atkins-brand nutrition bars and shakes reported good second-quarter results.
