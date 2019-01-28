LOS ANGELES — Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges are bringing a couple of famed characters back to life for a charity in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Parker will reprise her Carrie Bradshaw role from “Sex and the City” and Bridges will appear as “The Dude” in a Stella Artois commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches Monday and will be televised during Super Bowl 53 on February 3.

The “Pour It Forward” campaign is an initiative between the beer brand and Water.org, co-founded by actor Matt Damon.

Parker says the campaign is an “important and potentially impactful effort.”

Parker starred as the fashionista Bradshaw on the hit “Sex and the City” TV series and two films. Bridges played in the cult classic film “The Big Lebowski.”

