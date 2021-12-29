Sure, maybe Ford will fail to transform itself, as have so many incumbents before. At a multiple of just five times Ebitda, though, it’s hardly priced for certain victory. And Ford has real strengths to tout. As with its peers, Ford harnessed some EV hype, even upping its snarky Twitter game (no attacks on senators as yet, though). But its rally also owes much to rather prosaic factors, not least its pricing power as recent demand has met with sparse supply. Ford also happens to make the number-one model in the U.S., the highly profitable F-150 truck, the electric version of which will almost certainly beat Tesla’s Cybertruck to market. To be worth five times Ebitda, Ford merely has to remain relevant.