Carter's: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $80.2 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $2.29 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $912.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $250 million, or $6.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Carter’s expects full-year earnings to be $6.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $3 billion.

