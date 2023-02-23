Carvana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $806 million in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.59 billion, or $15.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.6 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA