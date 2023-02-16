Casella: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RUTLAND, Vt. — RUTLAND, Vt. — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $272.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.1 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWST

GiftOutline Gift Article