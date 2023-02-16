Casella: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. — RUTLAND, Vt. — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.4 million.
The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $272.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $53.1 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.
Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion.
