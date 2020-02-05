The company has expanded beyond online selling, opening 60 Casper stores and selling to 18 retail partners like Target and Amazon. It has plans to eventually expand to more than 200 stores in North America.

It has also expanded beyond mattresses to pillows, sheets and dog beds. It currently operates in seven countries.

Founded in 2014, Casper proved naysayers wrong that no one would buy a mattress online. In fact, it revolutionized the way mattresses were delivered by coming up with a mattress flexible enough to be folded into a box small enough to fit into a trunk of a car.

The stock will be listed under “CSPR” on the New York Stock Exchange.