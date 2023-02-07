Catalent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. — SOMERSET, N.J. — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $81 million.
The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.
Catalent expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.63 billion to $4.88 billion.
