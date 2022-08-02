Caterpillar, JetBlue fall; Uber, SunPower rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
The oil and gas company reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Cowen Inc., up $2.97 to $38.46.
TD Bank Group is buying the financial services company for about $1.3 billion.
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 55 cents to $8.04.
The airline reported a far bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.
SunPower Corp., up $1.87 to $21.70.
The solar products and services company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., up $4.24 to $41.97.
The software company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Varonis Systems Inc., up $2.45 to $27.84.
The data-management software company reported solid second-quarter earnings and revenue.