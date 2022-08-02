Caterpillar posts second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Caterpillar had a strong second quarter and topped most profit expectations, though margins slipped.
The Deerfield, Illinois, company had revenue of $14.25 billion, about in line with the $14.3 billion analysts had projected.
Operating profit margin for the quarter was 13.6%, down slightly from last year’s 13.9%
Shares of Caterpillar Inc., down nearly 6% this year, slipped about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.
