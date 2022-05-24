Placeholder while article actions load

Audaciousness has worked for Cathie Wood as an investment style even in the face of gathering economic storm clouds, but her recent social media remarks are ratcheting up the outrageousness. They have the whiff of what magicians call misdirection. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the latest example, she told her 1.4 million Twitter followers over the weekend that the economy was poised to accelerate to rates never before seen in the modern developed world, thanks to advances in artificial general intelligence, or machines that think like humans:

Who cares about the threat of a near-term contraction in gross domestic product when robots are about to take over the economy and an unprecedented boom is just around the corner? The comments come as Wood, the ARK Investment Management founder who became a household name betting on “disruptive innovation” during the pandemic boom, finds her flagship ARK Innovation ETF down 68% from its June 2021 high. Instead of apologizing, she’s doubling down on her core thesis, emboldened by investors who have stood by her against all odds. In the past month, ARKK was again among the top 50 US ETFs by flows.

Her GDP pronouncement came on the heels of a debate she had on Twitter with Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in which they waded into wrongheaded territory about passive investing and index funds. She declared that “history will deem the accelerated shift toward passive funds during the last 20 years as a massive misallocation of capital.” Wood’s effort to defend active mangers such as herself was as gutsy as it was plain wrong.

Of course, Wood’s economic forecast in her latest Twitter foray is ludicrous. Investment managers and analysts make erroneous projections all the time, and there’s a presumption that forward-looking statements are often just educated opinions about an unknowable future. But most commentators hew to a set of basic assumptions about what is known to be possible today. For Wood, investment commentary is sometimes indistinguishable from science fiction.

Consider the time horizon on her latest prediction. Even if you accept that some form of artificial general intelligence is possible in less than a decade — as forecast aggregation platform Metaculus suggests in the data cited by Wood — it’s fanciful to believe that such technology could truly pervade the economy in such a short period. As I was reminded by Mandeep Singh, Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior analyst for technology, adoption takes years.

Take self-driving cars, one of the better-known use cases for AI: Companies must overcome not just technological challenges but also daunting regulatory hurdles. In the case of factories, companies would have to invest in migrating existing infrastructure, and they would need capital to do so, which is becoming much more expensive. “There’s nothing out there that suggests that you’re going to have an acceleration of this magnitude,” Singh told me. “So no, I don’t think the numbers are accurate or in the ballpark.”

It’s understandable that an investment manager would want to try to move the goalposts when her portfolios are getting hammered, and it’s not the only example of this in the past week. In a video on Ark’s website Friday, she asserted that perhaps everyone is so negative on equity markets because they’re not correctly measuring the US economy:

Even our economic statistics are not set up for what’s about to happen. They were born out of the industrial age, and they’re having trouble measuring the digital age. They’re missing a lot, and it takes them 5-10 years to catch up to reality, and in the meantime they have all of the tax information on income and profits generally out there. So what we think is happening is they are – the GDP statistics as they are reported today are showing higher inflation than is really the case and lower output growth than is the case. And so, confusing to the Fed, confusing to everyone, but not confusing to us because we’re focused solely on disruptive innovation.

So inflation is exaggerated, growth is understated and few people understand what’s truly taking place except for Wood. How’s that for changing the narrative to avoid taking responsibility for losing people’s money?

All of this smacks of a money manager who is struggling to distract from the fact that her investment style may not be well-suited for the challenges of the here and now. Economic crises — including the worst inflation in 40 years — have a way of redirecting investor priorities from the big ideas of tomorrow to the cash flows of today. But for all the risks that the economy poses to Wood’s business, the bigger threat is the investor exodus she faces when her adherents realize she’s not being straight with them.

