The new chief is executive vice president of special programming at CBS. Before taking over as executive producer at Colbert’s “Late Show,” guiding it to the top of the ratings, he ran “CBS This Morning,” the network’s morning news show.
Prior to that, he was the top behind-the-scenes executive at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in its formative years.
There was no immediate comment from a representative at WarnerMedia, CNN’s corporate parent.
The choice of Licht was made by David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, which is expected to soon take over WarnerMedia in a corporate deal that is pending approval.
Zucker was forced out as CNN chief earlier this month for violating corporate rules by not telling his superiors about a romantic relationship with another CNN executive.