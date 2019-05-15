NEW YORK — CBS’ prime-time schedule for the 2019 fall season:
Monday
8 p.m. — “The Neighborhood”
8:30 p.m. — “Bob Hearts Abishola”
9 p.m. — “All Rise”
10 p.m. — “Bull”
Tuesday
8 p.m. — “NCIS”
9 p.m. — “FBI”
10 p.m. — “NCIS: New Orleans”
Wednesday
8 p.m. — “Survivor”
9 p.m. — “Seal Team”
10 p.m. — “S.W.A.T.”
Thursday
8 p.m. — “Young Sheldon”
8:30 p.m. — “The Unicorn”
9 p.m. — “Mom”
9:30 p.m. — “Carol’s Second Act”
10 p.m. — “EVIL”
Friday
8 p.m. — “Hawaii Five-O”
9 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.”
10 p.m. — “Blue Bloods”
Saturday
8 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”
9 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”
10 p.m. — “48 Hours”
Sunday
7 p.m. — “60 Minutes”
8 p.m. — “God Friended Me”
9 p.m. — “NCIS: Los Angeles”
10 p.m. — “Madam Secretary”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.